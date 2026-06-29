Sharjah's fresh dates: How first fruit from Al Hamriyah's palm groves reach community

As the first fresh dates of the season ripen on palm trees across Al Hamriyah in Sharjah, residents say the annual "Tabashir Al Rutab" initiative has become far more than a seasonal tradition, evolving into a cherished community event that celebrates Emirati heritage, strengthens social ties and reconnects younger generations with the enduring cultural significance of the date palm.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the initiative, organised by Al Hamriyah Municipality, sees the distribution of the season's first rutab (fresh dates) harvested from Al Hamriyah's palm groves to residents, senior citizens, government entities and institutions, reflecting the municipality's commitment to preserving local heritage while fostering community cohesion.

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Residents said the initiative has become one of the most anticipated events marking the start of the summer season, carrying important social, cultural and humanitarian dimensions rooted in Emirati traditions.

Hamid bin Ghadeer said the "Tabashir Al Rutab" initiative holds deep social significance for the people of Al Hamriyah, as it revives memories of how previous generations welcomed the annual date harvest season.

"The initiative directly strengthens social bonds among residents and reflects the municipality's close relationship with the community and its commitment to sharing important cultural occasions and traditions," he said.

He added that the date palm has always been an integral part of Emirati life and that the municipality's continued implementation of the initiative helps reinforce younger generation's connection to their national heritage while highlighting the date palm's status as a symbol of generosity, prosperity, and blessing in Emirati culture.

Mohammed Rashid Al Shamsi said the initiative has evolved into a firmly established community tradition that residents eagerly await each summer.

He noted that the initiative extends beyond the distribution of fresh dates, carrying important cultural and social messages that help transfer traditional knowledge and heritage to younger generations through direct engagement.

He praised Al Hamriyah Municipality's efforts to reach all segments of society and suggested that future editions include educational programmes and activities for children and youth focusing on the history, uses and cultural significance of the date palm.

Obaid Ali Essa Al Shamsi said the initiative reflects Al Hamriyah Municipality's commitment to preserving national identity and cultural heritage, adding that distributing fresh dates reinforces the values of compassion and social solidarity that have long characterised Emirati society.

He stressed the importance of introducing younger generations to the significance of the date palm in their ancestors' lives, particularly amid rapid global changes. He called for workshops and educational activities that highlight its historical, economic, and social importance.

Meanwhile, Obaid Saif Rashid Al Shamsi praised the initiative's continuation for a fourth consecutive year, saying it demonstrates the municipality's commitment to sustaining meaningful community initiatives and strengthening society's connection to its heritage.

He noted that one of the initiative's most important aspects is its outreach to all segments of society, particularly senior citizens, for whom the date harvest season carries deep personal memories and traditions.

Residents agreed that "Tabashir Al Rutab" represents a successful model of community initiatives that combine cultural preservation with humanitarian values, thereby strengthening social cohesion while ensuring that the traditions and values of previous generations continue to resonate with younger Emiratis.

They also praised the efforts of Al Hamriyah Municipality, led by Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of the Municipality, and its national workforce in implementing community initiatives throughout the year, saying the municipality has established a strong model of community partnership and direct engagement that contributes to enhancing quality of life and supporting Sharjah's vision of a cohesive society.