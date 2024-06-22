Sharjah: Fire breaks out in spare parts warehouse, brought under control

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 10:12 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 10:31 PM

The Civil Defence teams in Sharjah successfully managed to control a fire that broke out in spare parts warehouses in Industrial Area 5, without any injuries.

The operations room of the Sharjah Police General Command received a report at 6.20pm about a fire in Industrial Area 5. Consequently, Civil Defence vehicles, police patrols, and national ambulance services were dispatched to the scene.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Upon arriving at the scene, Civil Defence found that the fire had spread to three spare parts warehouses, causing a dark cloud of smoke that was noticed by residents of the emirate.