Sharjah warns of Dh2,000 fine for unauthorised camping, bumps up security

With the winter season approaching — a time when thousands of residents and tourists flock to Sharjah’s desert and open areas for camping — authorities said they are all set to organise and regulate activities to ensure public safety and environmental protection. They also reminded the public that camping in unauthorised areas will incur a fine of Dh2,000, which will double in case of repeated violations.

These fines are linked to the Ministry of Interior’s system and must be cleared when renewing vehicle registrations. Top officials from the Sharjah Central Region Police Department said comprehensive security and preventive measures have been rolled out across the emirate’s key desert areas to maintain order throughout the busy season.

Police patrols have been deployed since early October across major routes leading to popular spots such as Al Badayer, Al Faya, and Mleiha, supported by rescue units and a dedicated operations room to respond swiftly to emergencies, locate lost campers, and provide first aid when needed.

The police warned campers against engaging in “irresponsible acts” such as reckless off-road driving, loud music, or creating disturbances that could lead to serious accidents or injuries.

Patrols remain in the area until late at night, while checkpoints have been established to monitor compliance and detect unlicensed drivers.

Authorities have also set up barbed wire fencing along key desert roads to prevent accidents involving stray animals and camels.

Officials said these measures come in response to a growing number of visitors and complaints about noise and disorder in recent years. They urged the public to respect the rules, drive safely, and avoid entering restricted zones to ensure a smooth and enjoyable camping experience for everyone.

The police reminded campers that the purpose of the regulations is not only to enforce order but also to protect Sharjah’s fragile desert environment.

By following safety guidelines and preserving natural habitats, residents and visitors alike can contribute to a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable winter season in the emirate’s desert areas, authorities underscored.