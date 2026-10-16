Poultry farm using feed created by Sharjah Ruler gets UAE's first free-range label

Sharjah’s Fili Poultry Farm has become the first farm in the UAE to receive the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s free-range label, marking a milestone for locally produced poultry.

The farm is part of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (Ektifa). The label verifies compliance with approved requirements and standards, according to the ministry.

Dr Farah Al Zarooni, assistant undersecretary for the Standards Affairs Sector at the ministry, said the recognition would help strengthen consumer confidence in UAE products and support their competitiveness in local and international markets. She said food manufacturing is a national priority, with the label supporting the objectives of the country’s industrial strategy and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

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The award reflects cooperation between the ministry and Ektifa to promote best practices in food production, she added, encouraging other farmers in the UAE to apply for the label.

Feed formula developed by Sharjah Ruler

Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Agriculture and Livestock and chief executive of Ektifa, said Fili raises slow-growing chickens under a free-range system without the use of hormones. The birds are fed a special mixture developed by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, he said.

The formula includes organic wheat and corn, soybeans, turmeric and plant-based oils infused with garlic, wild thyme, oregano, eucalyptus and frankincense.

Al Tunaiji described the label as a milestone that reflects the farm’s commitment to poultry care and production practices. He said it would reinforce confidence in Fili’s products and strengthen their position in the market. He added that Ektifa follows internationally approved quality standards across its products and observes organic food production requirements.

Building trust in UAE products

Al Zarooni said the UAE’s quality infrastructure including standards, conformity assessment, accreditation and market surveillance helps support sustainable industrial growth and the competitiveness of national products.

She said wider adoption of the free-range label could help UAE producers reach new markets while giving consumers greater confidence in how their food is produced.