Sharjah steps up farm inspections to curb unauthorised activities

Sharjah Municipality has stepped up inspections on farms found to be violating regulations, as part of a wider crackdown aimed at ensuring agricultural lands are used only for their intended purposes and in line with approved laws.

The inspection campaign is being carried out by a special committee tasked with removing violations in farms across Sharjah, following directives issued by the emirate’s executive leadership. The goal, officials said, is to curb unauthorised activities, preserve public and private property, and maintain Sharjah’s urban and environmental appearance.

During recent field visits, the committee inspected a number of farms in the Al Zubair area of Sharjah City, checking compliance with regulations and identifying any misuse of land or unlicensed activities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Officials said the inspections are part of ongoing efforts to organise farm use across different areas of the emirate, rather than one-off visits. The committee reviewed on-site conditions, recorded observations, and took administrative and legal measures where necessary, in line with its mandate.

The inspections were led by Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, director of Customer Services at Sharjah Municipality and head of the committee, along with representatives from various government entities.

Authorities also praised farm owners who are using their land responsibly. Al Suwaidi noted that farms in Sharjah are allocated primarily for agriculture and the rearing of permitted animals, in ways that benefit owners while supporting food security goals. He said many farms visited during the campaign were being invested in “the right and optimal way”, producing vegetables and other agricultural products that supply the local market.

“These positive examples reflect the owners’ commitment to supporting local food security and contributing to self-sufficiency in the emirate,” he said, adding that such efforts deserve recognition.

However, the inspections also identified farms that need to correct their status to align with the purposes for which the land was granted. In these cases, the committee took the required regulatory steps and advised owners on how to address the issues and comply with existing rules.

Authorities stressed that inspection tours will continue, with a focus on ensuring farms are not used for unauthorised purposes and that any violations are promptly addressed. The long-term aim, officials said, is to encourage proper investment, eliminate negative practices, and enhance Sharjah’s overall visual and environmental standards.