Sharjah: Over 1,000 family-related police cases in 2025; how parents can protect kids

Sharjah Police is handling more than 1,000 family-related reports a year, reflecting both a significant rise in cases and growing public trust, according to Major Nassir Binamir, Head of the Family Disputes Section at Sharjah Police Headquarters.

Speaking at the Child Safety Forum, Major Binamir said the force dealt with more than a thousand reports involving families of various nationalities and backgrounds during 2025 alone. He noted that the past five years have seen a sharp increase of over 90 per cent in reported cases.

He attributed this rise partly to increased community awareness and confidence in police services, as well as the comprehensive support now offered through the Department of Social Support and Community Protection.

Despite differences in language and culture, he stressed that protecting children remains a universal responsibility. Families are encouraged to take immediate legal action whenever a child is exposed to harm, as early reporting is vital to preventing further consequences.

The rise in reports, he added, reflects not only a growth in incidents but also a greater willingness among families to come forward. “This shows trust in the services we provide, and in the diversity of support options available today,” he said.

Major Binamir highlighted that many family issues stem from hidden forms of neglect or emotional disconnect — what he described as “unseen family fragmentation". Parents and children may live under one roof, he said, yet share no meaningful relationship, leaving children more vulnerable when problems arise inside the home.

He warned that offenders often target children or individuals who lack a support system. Those who feel unheard or isolated face a higher risk of exploitation.

Open communiciation

As the forum shifted to the role of awareness and communication, experts emphasised the need for families to build a shared language of safety and values.

The discussion also addressed the role of family communication in preventing harm, an issue highlighted by Dr Hind Al Badwawi, psychological counsellor and child protection expert at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s Family and Child Prosecution.

Dr Al Badwawi said many behavioural problems stem from the absence of clear, age-appropriate guidance. When parents avoid answering sensitive questions or fail to explain concepts within an ethical and cultural framework, children often seek answers elsewhere, frequently in unsafe places.

She revealed that a significant number of cases involving sexualised behaviour among children are linked to early experiences of harassment, sometimes from within the home. Such exposure creates confusion and curiosity, prompting children to explore further without proper guidance.

Dr Al Badwawi also raised concerns about the hidden chat features within popular online games. She noted that many children use game-based chatrooms where users operate under coded or inappropriate usernames. Some children, she said, recognised these terms as references to unethical or harmful acts.

She stressed that all children, including those with disabilities, must learn the concepts of body privacy, good and bad touch, and personal boundaries from an early age. Waiting until after an incident occurs places them at far greater risk.

Parents, she added, often panic when a child asks about a disturbing image or unfamiliar word. Instead, they should respond calmly, offering simple, honest explanations that satisfy the child’s curiosity while reinforcing ethical values. “We live in a multicultural society where children are exposed to everything,” she said. “If they don’t get the correct information at home, they will get the wrong information outside.”

She noted that institutions can help by offering training, awareness workshops, and expert guidance tailored to each child’s needs.

In closing, Dr Al Badwawi echoed the message shared by other experts: incidents of abuse must be treated as a call to protect the child, not as a threat to the family’s social image.