Sharjah Family Forum: Digital lifestyle ruins relationships, says Sheikha Jawaher

The four-day forum runs until October 30

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 6:55 PM

The Sharjah Family Forum opened on Wednesday with discussions about challenges faced by families due to a digitalised life, its effects on society, and the families’ roles in raising children in light of these challenges.

Sheikh Majid Bin Abdullah Al Qassimi, director of the Department of Government Relations (DGR), inaugurated the 17th edition of the forum on Wednesday, which was launched under the theme: ‘Home and Residence 2021: Digitalisation a Lifestyle’.

Several social institutions, top local and foreign experts and specialists in social, psychological and family care are taking part in the event, organised by the Department of Family Development Centres (DFDC).

The four-day forum focuses on the challenges of digital life and its effects on members of society, and the role of the family in dealing with its children in light of these challenges that affect various psychological, social and cultural aspects.

In her recorded opening speech, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, said: “The Family Forum has become an ideal platform that embodies the great attention that His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attaches to the family. Preserving the family is a priority."

While the digital world has opened up avenues for people of different background to communicate with each other, it has also changed ideas, customs and lifestyles, she said.

"Social media platforms have become an impediment to the way parents are raising and influencing their children, while it is also influencing the lives of the parents as well. When the basic building block of society is at risk, it becomes necessary for us to raise awareness and launch projects that contribute to the consolidation of family and community bonds in light of the challenges of the digital age," Sheikha Jawaher said.

She pointed out that the values and principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan still guides society to become stronger and more cohesive.