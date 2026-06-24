Sharjah extends paid parking hours to midnight from July 1

Sharjah Municipality has announced an extension of operating hours for its public parking services across the emirate. Effective July 1, all paid parking zones in Sharjah city, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Al Dhaid will charge fees until midnight.

The new rule unifies the timings for all paid parking areas by extending hours for zones with yellow signs to match those with blue signs. Previously, yellow sign zones had shorter paid hours.

Despite the extension, public parking will remain free on Fridays and official public holidays, as per the existing system, except in specific zones that are subject to fees seven days a week, including holidays.

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Hamed Al Qaed, Director of the Public Parking Department at Sharjah Municipality, said the modification comes in response to the growing demand for public parking services across the emirate.

“The decision keeps pace with the urban, demographic and tourism renaissance witnessed by the cities of the emirate as a whole,” Al Qaed said.

He added that the move follows a comprehensive study of parking use, demand rates, and distribution areas, along with benchmarking and feedback from residents and visitors.

With the emirate’s ongoing economic and commercial boom, operating public parking until midnight has become necessary to ensure availability for customers, limit misuse and address related challenges.

Al Qaed pointed out that seasonal subscription holders, as well as customers at restaurants and cafeterias, often have difficulty finding parking after 10pm. The updated system aims to improve parking services and raise their efficiency to better serve both residents and visitors.

The modification aims to ensure optimal use of public parking, curb random parking and provide greater opportunities for parking turnover, especially in vital and commercial areas. This will help meet customer expectations and enhance services in residential and commercial districts, reflecting the emirate’s active movement and reinforcing its position as a tourist destination and an attractive place to live.

There are approximately 124,000 paid public parking spaces in the emirate. Under the new rules, fees will apply from 8am to midnight. The mechanism and fee calculation for these spaces differ from the smart parking lots spread across various areas of the emirate, particularly in tourist spots.

Al Qaed confirmed that extending operating hours will not increase seasonal subscription fees, which will remain unchanged. In fact, subscribers will benefit from two additional hours of daily exemption, increasing the exemption period from 14 hours to 16 hours.

Sharjah Municipality has urged the public to adhere to the specified public parking hours and pay fees through available channels, including the SMS service and the Digital Sharjah app. Alternatively, users can take advantage of the seasonal subscriptions offered by the municipality, which can be issued quickly and easily.