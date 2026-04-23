Sharjah announces massive expansion of sanitation network; to be completed by 2027

Sharjah has announced a sweeping series of infrastructure developments aimed at significantly expanding and upgrading the emirate's sewage and sanitation networks. The comprehensive plan spans multiple residential and commercial districts in Sharjah.

Speaking on the Direct Line programme of Sharjah television, Eng. Hind Al Hashimi, Director of General Services at the Sharjah Public Works Department, confirmed the successful completion of several key projects and outlined an ambitious roadmap for the coming years.

“The Department of Public Works has recently completed the implementation of a number of projects for residential areas, including Al Quoz, Al Ramsa, Al Ramaqiya, and Al Suwaihat,” Eng. Al Hashimi stated. She also noted the successful capacity upgrade of the Fifth Industrial Area’s treatment plant.

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Upcoming projects and expansions

Looking ahead, the department is set to roll out new sewage networks in the Al Yash and Muwaileh areas, which are expected to be fully operational by the beginning of the first quarter of 2027.

In the Al Ghafiya district, preliminary designs for the sewage network have been finalized. To minimize public disruption, the SDPW is actively coordinating with Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority to execute the project as an integrated road and network development. “This ensures the project is implemented simultaneously, avoiding inconvenience to residents,” Eng. Al Hashimi explained.

Major upgrades to treatment plants

A significant portion of the infrastructure drive focuses on the Al Houma treatment plant, which was established to serve the Muwaileh commercial area, Industrial Areas 15-17, University City, Al Juraina, Al Qarain, and Al Nouf.

“In the first phase, we completed the treatment plant with a capacity of 30,000 cubic metres, alongside the full implementation of the sewage network in the Muwaileh area,” Eng. Al Hashimi revealed. The department is now preparing to triple the plant’s capacity from 30,000 to 90,000 cubic metres.

Furthermore, coordination is underway with Sharjah roads and transport authority to implement sewage networks in Al Qarain areas 1 through 5, with subsequent announcements planned for Al Nouf and other parts of Al Qarain.



The department is also working closely with the Al Hamriyah Municipality to implement a new treatment plant with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres, with work expected to commence before the end of 2026.

In Mleiha, an integrated system is currently underway. This involves the construction of a 2,000-cubic-metre treatment plant designed to receive water through newly implemented networks, as well as via tankers. This project is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

Developments in Kalba and Khor Fakkan

The expansion efforts extend well beyond Sharjah city. In Kalba, which boasts one of the highest completion rates with 80 per cent of its network already implemented, the treatment plant’s capacity will be increased by 8,000 cubic metres, bringing its total capacity to approximately 14,000 cubic metres.

Additionally, a project is currently underway to implement sewage networks in three areas, including Al Ghail and Al Saf. These projects, valued at approximately Dh140 million, are scheduled for completion by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

In Khor Fakkan, the department’s latest project involves upgrading the treatment plant in the Al Mudaifi area. “We will increase the capacity by 7,000 cubic metres,” Eng. Al Hashimi noted. “This plant will receive water through the existing networks in the Al Mudaifi area, as well as via tankers for the rest of the city.” The cost of this project is estimated at Dh52 million, with the department expecting to begin receiving water by the end of June.