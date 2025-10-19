  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre to host Eid Al Etihad concert on November 29

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 6:30 PM

Khor Fakkan's Amphitheatre is set to host an early celebration of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad this year, as two Khaleeji popular artists will perform at the Roman-style venue next month.

On November 29, singers Hussein Al Jasmi and Fouad Abdel Wahed will take to the stage in Sharjah's remarkable landmark in a night of celebrating national pride and cherishing the UAE's history.

Al Jasmi, known for singing in various Arabic dialects and earning fame and popularity all over the Arab world, will perform some of his most successful songs during the concert, which comes as part of Sharjah's celebrations of Eid Al Etihad in 2025.

Abdelwahed, known for his popular Khaleeji songs, has managed to build a wide fan base through his diverse musical works that combine emotion with refined lyrics.

Concert tickets are available on Platinumlist.

Inspired by Roman architecture, the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre has rapidly become a celebrated local landmark. It covers over 1,700 square metres and can accommodate over 3,500 spectators.

The UAE marks Eid Al Etihad each year in early December to commemorate the historic unification of the seven emirates on December 2, 1971.