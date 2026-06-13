Sharjah to distribute new Hijri year calendar; how to get electronic copy

As Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate the new Hijri year, Sharjah's Department of Islamic Affairs has announced that calendars for the Islamic year, 1448 AH, are available at distribution points in the emirate, giving residents a chance to plan their lives ahead.

The authority explained that it has completed the first phase of distributing the new Hijri calendar, which included all mosques in the emirate as well as government departments, authorities, and institutions. The second phase, which is designated for the public, began on Saturday, June 13, through a number of approved distribution outlets.

Those who want to get a physical copy of the calendar can head to the department's headquarters in Rahmaniya, Dasman office or King Faisal Mosque during normal working hours. Suburban councils in Sharjah City, Central region and Eastern region will also distribute them between 9am and 10 pm, and from 5pm to 9pm each day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The calendar comes with an artistic design, featuring the Sharjah Mosque. Besides the dates and prayer timings in different parts of Sharjah, it includes a range of religious educational content like Hadiths and words of wisdom, as well as insights and reflections on each page.

How to get e-calendars

For an easier option, residents can download a soft copy of the new year calendar either by visiting the website: sia.gov.ae/calendar or scanning the following QR code:

First day of new Hijri year, holidays

According to the official calendar, Muharram 1, which marks the start of the new Hijri year will fall on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

However, the Islamic year is a lunar one, which means that the beginning of each month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon on the 29th day of the previous Hijri month. The calendar includes likely important religious and holiday dates during the Islamic year for reisdents to keep in mind:

Ramadan 1: Monday, February 8, 2027

Eid Al Fitr: Wednesday, March 10, 2027

Arafah Day: Saturday, May 15, 2027

Eid Al Adha: Sunday, May 16, 2027

The Hijri year 1449 AH is likely to start on Sunday, June 6, 2027 as per the newly-released Sharjah calendar.