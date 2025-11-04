  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Sharjah announces discovery of additional gas reservoirs

The 'Hadebah-02' well was drilled to a total depth of 13,200 feet, and it will be connected to the production line in the coming months

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 2:12 PM

Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) announced the discovery of additional gas reservoirs in a well near Sajaa Field, the emirate's media office reported on Tuesday.

Calling the discovery a new achievement, the report said that the drilling and testing operations of the second well, "Hadebah-02,” located north of the Sajaa Field, were successful.

The well is part of the evaluation and development work the corporation is carrying out in the onshore Hadebah gas field. It was drilled to a total depth of 13,200 feet.

Connecting the well to the production line will take place in the coming months and the drilling programme for the Hadebah Field will continue in the months ahead to assess the full extent of the field’s reservoirs.

Hadebah Field is the fifth onshore gas and condensate field in Sharjah and the second discovery in the past five years, reflecting the continued success of Sharjah’s exploration efforts.

"This achievement marks a significant step forward in the field’s development following the discovery of the first well, 'Hadebah-01' in 2024, which confirmed the presence of gas and associated liquids within geological formations known as the Thamama," the Sharjah Media Office added.