Sharjah offers 30% off driving lessons, unveils AI-powered smart test car

A new AI-powered vehicle designed to assess learner drivers in city road tests could be introduced in Sharjah soon, following the completion of formal approvals.

The smart car, presented by the driving institute during Sharjah Police’s ‘Darbak Sahl’ initiative at City Centre Al Zahia, is expected to guide candidates during the test, record their performance and issue a result at the end of the assessment.

Organised by the Vehicle and Drivers Licensing Department, the initiative began on Thursday, August 20, beside the cinema at the mall and is designed to make licensing and vehicle services more accessible for residents. The programme runs through Sunday.

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According to Sharjah police, the initiative reflects the department’s efforts to strengthen community partnerships with strategic partners and provide a varied package of services for the public.

Among the offers, Sharjah Driving Institute is providing a 30 per cent discount on light-vehicle training fees for automatic and manual vehicles.

Visitors can also try a driving simulator free of charge. The simulator is aimed in particular at younger users, including secondary-school students, giving them an early, supervised introduction to driving scenarios before they begin formal training.

The platform also features a preview of a smart vehicle being prepared for use in city driving tests. Lt. Col. Ahmed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, head of the Drivers Licensing Department, said the vehicle uses artificial intelligence to guide candidates during the assessment and provide a result at the end of the test.

According to Al Suwaidi, recent trial runs have delivered encouraging results. A formal announcement on the vehicle’s operational use is expected only after the necessary approvals are secured.

He said the system is intended to support consistency and transparency, including through video records that can show candidates the errors identified during a test.

“The smart vehicle aligns with the idea behind ‘Darbak Sahl’ because it shortens and simplifies the customer journey,” Al Suwaidi said.

The vehicle, which is currently on display rather than open for public use, is fitted with eight sensors and cameras, according to Mohsen Ali, a customer-service supervisor at Al Shamil Driving Institute.

He said human intervention remains available in an emergency, while the system is designed to simulate real-road conditions.

Visitors can also explore a series of partner offers during the initiative. AutoPro is offering free tyre inspections, while Rafid’s remote technical-inspection service is providing a 25 per cent discount.

The Sharjah Classic Cars Club is extending a 50 per cent discount on membership fees, and Emirates Auction is offering a 20 per cent discount on vehicle number plates listed through its platform.

The programme combines practical services with interactive experiences, including a simulator capable of replicating conditions such as rain, fog, snow and desert terrain.

Organisers have invited residents to visit the platform and benefit from the available services and discounts before the initiative concludes on Sunday.