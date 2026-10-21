Sharjah upgrades digital services, eases power reconnection after fires

Families setting up mourning tents in Sharjah can now receive Civil Defence approval in less than three minutes, while residents and businesses affected by fires can complete the paperwork to restore electricity without visiting government offices.

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has upgraded two digital services through an electronic link with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa), reducing paperwork and the need to submit documents to both entities.

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Mourning tent approvals

Families can apply through the Digital Sharjah app or the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority’s platform for a no-objection certificate the authority’s approval to set up a mourning tent.

The certificate is issued in less than three minutes after the application is submitted. Its details are then sent automatically to Sewa to begin the procedures for connecting electricity to the tent.

Applicants do not need to submit a separate request to Sewa or carry documents between the two authorities, easing arrangements for families during bereavement.

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Power restoration after fires

The second service simplifies the process of restoring electricity to homes and establishments damaged by fires.

Civil Defence certificates required for reconnection are now issued and forwarded electronically to Sewa, along with the application details. Applicants no longer need to visit either authority to deliver documents or follow up on their transfer.

Requests to restore electricity to residential homes are exempt from fees in consideration of the circumstances faced by those affected by fires. Reconnection remains subject to approved safety requirements and technical conditions.

Major General Yousuf Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, director-general of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said the changes were designed to ease procedures for bereaved families and support people recovering from fires.

“Effective government service begins with understanding people’s circumstances and what they need, particularly at times when their burdens increase,” he said.

“Our responsibility towards the community extends to supporting its members in overcoming the effects of incidents and helping them resume their daily lives, while maintaining prevention and safety requirements.”

He said the integration with Sewa would allow the authorities’ systems to exchange data and complete procedures, saving applicants time and effort.

The upgrades form part of the authority’s efforts to reduce repeated submissions of information and documents and eliminate unnecessary visits.