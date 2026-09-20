Sharjah Deputy Ruler announces new $1.6-million humanitarian innovation centre in Indonesia

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Humanitarian Envoy of The Big Heart Foundation, has announced the establishment of the Jawaher Al Qasimi Centre for Humanitarian Innovation at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

The centre will bring together researchers, academics and humanitarian practitioners to develop and test practical solutions to challenges facing communities.

Its work will focus on turning academic research and field experience into solutions that can be applied and scaled up, with a focus on areas including food security, livelihoods, climate resilience, women’s empowerment and child wellbeing.

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$1.6 million funding

The initiative is a partnership between The Big Heart Foundation, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment and Gadjah Mada University, with total funding of $1.6 million. The Big Heart Foundation will contribute $1 million, NAMA $500,000 and the university $100,000.

The centre will also build on the existing partnership between NAMA and Gadjah Mada University through the Jawaher Scholarship for Women’s Academic Advancement, which supports women pursuing postgraduate studies.

Turning research into solutions

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sheikh Sultan said universities have an important role in advancing societies through education, research and knowledge, but their impact should extend beyond academic institutions to address the needs of communities.

He said the new centre reflects the need to bring academic knowledge, humanitarian expertise and community needs together as humanitarian and development challenges become increasingly interconnected.

The centre will study challenges on the ground, explore their underlying causes and turn research into practical solutions that can be tested and refined. It will work with communities in Indonesia and eventually across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Sheikh Sultan said the initiative builds on Sharjah’s longstanding focus on education, culture and investment in people, as well as the humanitarian work led by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

He added that bringing NAMA and The Big Heart Foundation together through the centre would help connect academic expertise with humanitarian work and community needs, creating solutions with a lasting impact.

Signing of agreement

The agreement establishing the centre was signed by Mariam Al Hammadi, member of The Big Heart Foundation’s Consultative Council and Director-General of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, and Dr Danang Hadmoko, Vice-Rector of Gadjah Mada University for Research, Business Development and Partnerships.

Dr Ova Emilia, Rector of Gadjah Mada University, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating a positive and sustainable impact on communities, particularly those most in need.

She said community service is at the heart of the university’s mission and highlighted programmes that allow students and academics to work directly with communities across Indonesia on issues including education, health, livelihoods, environmental sustainability, disaster resilience and social development.

The university has carried out more than 10,000 field engagements and outreach activities, Emilia said, adding that this network will help support future humanitarian initiatives and allow research, innovations and programmes to be tested and scaled up across Indonesia.

The partnership will cover humanitarian action, social innovation, education, research and sustainable development, with the university expecting the centre to support new initiatives with a tangible and lasting impact.

Women’s education, community projects

Dr Danang Hadmoko also presented details of the partnership between NAMA and Gadjah Mada University, including the Jawaher Fund for the Advancement of Women’s Education, which covers financial obligations and tuition fees for women accepted into postgraduate programmes.

The first cohort includes three women selected from 136 applicants. The students also spoke about their work and the impact of support from the university’s partners.

The new partnership will include a social innovation incubator and a centre focused on turning innovations into inclusive community projects, including initiatives supporting women farmers, rice production, waste management and community nutrition.

The centre will operate through two main platforms at Gadjah Mada University.

The first will be its main headquarters, hosting research, collaboration and community activities, as well as showcasing humanitarian initiatives and products created by beneficiaries. The university will provide academic and administrative support, facilities and access to its experts.

The second will be the “Living Humanitarian Lab”, with the university allocating about two hectares for agricultural innovation, applied research and community engagement. The site will support work on food security, sustainable agriculture and community empowerment.

The centre will also have an investment endowment fund, with its returns providing sustainable funding for its programmes.

Its work will cover four main areas: multidisciplinary research and policy studies; hosting researchers; innovation challenges and humanitarian project incubators; and developing and field-testing solutions while measuring their impact.

It will also organise community dialogues, forums and youth leadership programmes, alongside awareness initiatives, social projects and economic empowerment programmes.

The centre is intended to grow into a regional platform for humanitarian knowledge and innovation, supporting communities in Indonesia, Southeast Asia and beyond.