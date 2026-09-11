Sharjah Deputy Ruler's brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi passes away

Sharjah Media reported on social media that the Court of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the passing of Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, brother of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi. Sheikh Mohammed passed away on Friday.

The Court extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and the Al Qasimi family, praying that Allah grant him mercy and Paradise and give his family patience and strength.

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Funeral prayers for Sheikh Mohammed will be held after Asr prayers on Friday at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah, followed by his burial at Al Jubail Cemetery.

Condolences for men will be received at the residence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, in Al Badie, Sharjah, starting Saturday for three days.

Condolences will be received from 9am until Dhuhr prayers in the morning and from after Asr prayers until Maghrib prayers in the evening.

Condolences for women will be received at the residence of the deceased in Al Tarfaana, Sharjah.

An official three-day mourning period has also been declared, beginning Friday.