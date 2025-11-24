Sharjah clears debts worth Dh73 million in 143 cases to ease burden on citizens

In gesture of goodwill, authorities in Sharjah cleared debts in 143 cases worth more than Dh73 million in a bid to ease the burden of citizens and support the community.

The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee was directed by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Federal Supreme Council, to settle the dues in 143 instances involving those convicted in financial cases as well as insolvent deceased persons.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Committee, confirmed that a total of Dh1.35 billion has been processed to date, benefitting 2,791 citizens. The latest directive was approved within the 29th batch of the committee and totalled Dh73.786 million.

The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee was set up in 2014 by the Ruler of Sharjah to settle debts of citizens. The programme is specifically geared towards UAE nationals facing genuine financial hardships and reflects the emirate's commitment to easing financial burdens for its citizens.

In October this year, Sharjah Police announced the release of 13 inmates, showing commitment to strengthening family bonds and achieving social balance.