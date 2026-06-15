‘In the UAE, we save every life’: Kittens rescued from inside Sharjah home pillar

A strange sound coming from a pillar inside a Sharjah home led to a heartwarming rescue mission when emergency teams discovered several kittens trapped inside.

The incident began when Emirati housewife Badriya Ahmed Al Mazmi noticed unusual noises and movement coming from one of the pillars in her house. Concerned that something was trapped inside, she contacted the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority for assistance.

Responding swiftly to the call, rescue teams arrived at the residence and began investigating the source of the sounds. After carefully examining the pillar, they discovered a group of kittens trapped inside.

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The teams worked meticulously to free the animals without causing them harm, highlighting the commitment of emergency responders to protecting all forms of life.

“In the UAE, we save every life,” one of the rescuers told Al Mazmi after the successful operation, reflecting the humanitarian values that guide emergency services across the country.

Following the rescue, the kittens were handed over to the Sharjah Cat and Dog Shelter, affiliated with Sharjah City Municipality, where they will receive the necessary treatment, care, and attention before being rehomed.

The rescue has drawn praise on social media, with many users commending the Civil Defense teams' quick response and their determination to save even the smallest and most vulnerable creatures.