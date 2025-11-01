Sharjah: 13,306 surprise visits conducted to ensure fire readiness at workshops, towers

Sharjah Civil Defence has intensified inspections on industrial areas, commercial facilities, and residential buildings across the emirate, conducting 18,714 scheduled and surprise inspections during the first half of 2025 alone.

“Safety is a shared responsibility that begins with awareness and participation from everyone — employees, residents, and the broader community,” Brigadier General Yousif Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, director deneral of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Khaleej Times over the weekend.

The intensified campaigns target warehouses, workshops, industrial facilities, and residential towers to verify compliance with fire safety requirements, assess the efficiency of alarm and suppression systems, ensure proper electrical installations, and check that flammable materials are stored safely.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

By combining rigorous inspections with community and workplace awareness, authorities seek to prevent accidents before they occur and instill a culture of safety throughout Sharjah.

“Through these campaigns, we aim to establish a culture of prevention,” Al Shamsi underscored, adding proactive approach is the best form of fire prevention.

Al Shamsi said field operations are supported by 14 advanced firefighting centres strategically positioned across the city, enabling rapid response and coordination.

“(We) provide rapid deployment capabilities and advanced equipment, allowing field teams to reach any location in the emirate quickly. We ensure inspections are thorough, corrective measures are implemented immediately, and emergencies can be handled with maximum efficiency,” noted deputy director general Brigadier General Saeed Obaid Rashid Al Suwaidi.

More than regulatory measures

The first half of 2025 saw 5,408 routine inspections and 13,306 surprise visits conducted across industrial, commercial, and residential facilities, illustrating the authority’s persistent commitment to monitoring compliance and readiness.

Compared to 2024, the numbers demonstrate a sustained, proactive approach, ensuring that all sectors adhere to international fire safety standards, according to Sharjah Civil Defence.

Sharjah Civil Defence also focuses on educating workers and residents during inspections. Officers not only identify violations but offer practical guidance and awareness sessions on preventive practices, evacuation procedures, and proper use of firefighting equipment. This dual role of supervision and education strengthens the emirate’s overall safety framework.

“These visits are more than regulatory measures — they are opportunities to empower communities with knowledge and preparedness. Ensuring buildings and facilities are ready for emergencies minimises potential risks and enhances the resilience of our society,” Al Shamsi reiterated.