Sharjah chocolate to hit markets as Sheikh Dr Sultan launches 'Qand' brand

After the Dubai and the Abu Dhabi chocolate buzz, Sharjah has unveiled its own premium chocolate, with Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launching the luxury Qand chocolate brand on Monday during the harvest ceremony for the fourth season of the wheat farm in Mleiha.

The launch comes as the UAE continues to see growing public interest in locally inspired chocolate products, and positions Sharjah’s new brand as part of a wider effort to transform the emirate’s agricultural output into high-end consumer goods with international appeal.

Officials said Qand will specialise in luxury candies and chocolates made using organic ingredients from Ektifa, Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production, presenting what Sharjah described as a premium Emirati product rooted in local resources.

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The brand has been framed not only as a commercial venture, but also as a cultural project aimed at conveying Sharjah’s identity to global audiences through food.

New platform to help farmers

During the event, Dr Sultan also launched Mazraati, an integrated digital platform designed to give farmers and livestock breeders in Sharjah easier electronic access to government services. The platform is intended to support the emirate’s digital transformation drive and strengthen sustainability across the agricultural sector.

The Mazraati platform also incorporates smart farming technologies, including first-of-its-kind thermal imaging applications and data analysis tools, to issue regular reports and early alerts on crop health indicators. The system is expected to help farmers and livestock breeders make faster and more informed decisions.

The Sharjah Ruler also reviewed scientific research conducted by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, including a wheat breeding improvement programme being implemented through what officials described as the UAE’s first biotechnology laboratory dedicated to wheat.

Authorities said the initiatives reflect a broader vision for a more sustainable agricultural system in Sharjah, one that invests in resources, protects the environment and uses advanced technologies to develop modern farming practices.