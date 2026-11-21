As the winter rainy season fast approaches, farmers in Sharjah are getting ready to turn heavy downpours into a steady water supply. A new project underway in Al Dhaid is using smart underground pipes to catch rainwater and store it below the surface.

This system helps local farms save water and reduces their need for costly water treatment methods. By keeping the water underground, farmers can protect their crops from changing weather and salty soil.

Speaking about the government's role, a top official from the Department of Agriculture and Livestock stated: "Our goal is to move from just watching the weather to actively managing our water resources. By building the infrastructure to catch rainwater, we are securing the foundation needed for successful farming being executed by Al Dhaid Municipality and agricultural authorities."

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The real-world difference is clear to those working the land. Ali Al Kitbi, a local farm owner, shared how this helps his daily work: "Before, changing weather and salty soil made farming a gamble. With automated underground watering and treated water supplies, we have stabilized our harvests and grown more essential crops. It has turned a difficult challenge into a dependable living."

Sharjah's agricultural ambitions extend well beyond a single farm. The emirate has grown vegetables from original plant strains and recorded its first successful grape harvest at the Ghamam project on Jebel Deem, about 850 metres above sea level. It has also introduced programmes in agriculture, veterinary medicine and desert sciences at the University of Al Dhaid to train specialists for its food security projects.

As the winter season arrives with the promise of more rain, this combination of government planning and private effort positions the region as a model for successful farming in a changing climate, being executed by Al Dhaid Municipality and agricultural authorities.

The move is also part of a wider push to farm more efficiently in the UAE's climate. From building vertical farms to using AI to maximise crop output and experimenting with drought resistant crops, the UAE has been investing heavily to improve agriculture in the country and reduce dependence on imports.