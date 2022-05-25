Sharjah: Building residents in shock as elderly doctor couple found dead

The former UAE residents routinely travelled to the Emirates to be with their son

Published: Wed 25 May 2022

Residents of a building in Sharjah, where an elderly couple was found dead, are in a state of shock. The couple in their 70s was found hanging inside the apartment in Al Nabba area. Both of them were doctors.

The police are investigating the case, but initial reports suggest it’s a case of suicide, an officer said on Wednesday.

Social workers identified the couple as Javed and Farhat Fatima. They hailed from Mumbai, India.

Residents of the building in Al Nabba area said the couple used to be UAE residents, but retired some time back to settle in Mumbai.

“They routinely travelled to the UAE to be with their son and his family,” a neighbour, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The building’s watchman said that the son, who is also a doctor, has been residing there for about two years. “He shared a good bond with his neighbours. I genuinely feel sorry for him,” he said.

The whole family, including the elderly couple, often went out for walks and dinners, a neighbour added.

On the day of incident, the son returned from work and found their room locked from the inside. “He called the maintenance office to force open the door and found his parents dead inside,” the watchman said.

