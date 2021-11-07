Sharjah brings together World Book Capital cities

Meeting discusses how the cities can share their experiences with future holders of the title

By Staff Report Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 12:28 AM

Sharjah has brought together Unesco-designated World Book Capital cities, paving the way for discussions on how they can strengthen their legacy and allowing them to share their experiences with future holders of the title.

Sharjah, the 2019 Unesco World Book Capital (WBC), hosted representatives from 16 cities who were awarded the same title — including Guadalajara, the 2022 WBC. The event was held at the emirate’s House of Wisdom, a futurist cultural hub built to commemorate the Unesco honour given to Sharjah.

Welcoming the guests, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, president of the International Publishers Association (IPA), stated that the 2019 title had not only reinforced the emirate’s status as a regional cultural hub, but positively impacted the development of its book industry and reading culture.

The power and beauty of being a WBC city is that such positive benefits last for years to come and offer a chance to reinforce social cohesion through books, and promote cultural dialogue, she added.

Sheikha Bodour called on all previous WBC cities to collaborate and stay connected to enhance the benefits that the title brings to the industry.

“A strong network that builds on the momentum of the WBC honour will benefit cities and future generations through the exchange of ideas on the legacy of the title,” she added.

Alongside the networking event, an open design exhibition organised at the House of Wisdom drew further attention to the unique footprints and literary legacies of the 22 WBC cities.

An installation featuring a cloud of pages cascading in different languages was a main highlight, along with large panels depicting the achievements of the former WBC cities, including Sharjah. The installation stood as a strong symbol of knowledge and ideas and the impact of the written word in forging cultural connections.

The IPA hosted its 125th anniversary celebrations on the sidelines of the networking event.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com