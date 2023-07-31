UAE

Sharjah-bound flight makes emergency landing in Kerala

The Express flight 613 with 154 passengers reached Thiruvananthapuram safely

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM

Last updated: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali, Tamil Nadu heading towards Sharjah made an emergency landing on Monday.

Flight 613 with 154 passengers onboard landed in Thiruvananthapuram airport due to technical reasons, reported PTI, citing airport sources.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali around 10.45am, local time.

Local media outlets reported that an Air India spokesperson said the flight landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram around noon.

