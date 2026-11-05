Sharjah Book Fair 2026: Meet woman who leads 163-year-old family publishing house

When Sarah Sader talks about the publishing house she represents at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), she is talking about a family legacy that began more than 160 years ago. Founded by her great-great-grandfather in Beirut in 1863, Dar Sader Publishing House has passed through generations, with Sarah now becoming the first woman in the family to lead the business.

For her, the responsibility goes beyond keeping a publishing house running. It is also about preserving a literary heritage, particularly the poetry and historical works that have shaped the Arab world, while ensuring they continue to find readers among younger generations.

“We were a publishing house established in the 19th century…in 1863 in Beirut, so we are probably considered the oldest publishing house in the Arab world. We specialise in poetry, heritage and history books. Most of what we have here this year are poetry books because poetry is very important in the Arab world. Especially nowadays, people are becoming more and more attached to poetry.”

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The family business has maintained a presence at SIBF since the event's inception, making its participation part of a longstanding relationship with the UAE's literary community.

“We have been coming to the Sharjah International Book Fair since its very first edition 45 years ago.

“And it's a family business. My great-great-grandfather started it, and I am the first woman in the family to lead it.”

Ancient Arabic poetry finds a new generation of readers

At this year's fair, the publishing house is showcasing around 200 titles, with poetry making up the bulk of its collection. Many of these works are centuries old, some dating back nearly 1,000 years, and offer readers a window into the literary traditions of the Arabian Peninsula.

Sader believes poetry’s enduring appeal may also have something to do with the way people consume content today. At a time when attention spans are shrinking, she sees the shorter, reflective nature of poetry as an advantage rather than a limitation.

“With people's attention spans becoming shorter, what's nice about poetry is that you can read one poem, enjoy it, think about it and move on to do something else, then come back to it. People love poetry these days. That's mostly what you'll find at our booth at the book fair. We have around 200 titles, mostly poetry, and almost all of them are considered heritage because they were written around 1,000 years ago. They are not contemporary works.”

For Sader, publishing these works is also a way of keeping alive a tradition that was once passed down through spoken word, long before it found its way into printed books.

“What's important is that, back in the day, poetry in the Arab world was transmitted orally, from generation to generation. Now, these works are being published, so it's a beautiful way to honour our ancestors.

“The titles are from the Arabian Peninsula.”

The publishing house has a small printing press in Lebanon, although its principal business remains publishing. It works with external printing presses as well, depending on production requirements and deadlines, and primarily supplies books to bookshops.

“We have a small printing press in Lebanon, but we are primarily a publishing house. When we need to print something in-house, we do so, sometimes because a book is needed immediately or because of scheduling with another printing press. But we also work with other printing presses because we cannot do everything in-house. We sell books to bookshops, so most of our business is B2B, except when we are at the book fair, where it is B2C.”

Young readers offer hope for the future of books

While the publishing house draws on centuries-old literary traditions, Sader is equally focused on how books are reaching contemporary audiences. As the person handling its social media platforms, she has a direct view of the demographics engaging with its content.

“I handle the publishing house’s social media platforms, and around 70 per cent of the people who engage with our content are under 35, while 35 per cent are under 25.”

The figures, she believes, challenge concerns that younger generations are turning away from literature. Much of the publishing house's online content is aimed at young readers, and the response offers encouragement that poetry and books will continue to have a place in their lives.

“Our content is mostly aimed at young people, and that's very promising because it means there is a future for books, literature and poetry. Online purchases are taking precedence, and most sales happen online, especially because many bookshops are no longer physical stores.”

Yet Sader does not see the shift towards digital purchases as a threat to the traditional book-buying experience. For her, online platforms and physical bookshops serve different purposes, and both can help connect readers with books.

She particularly values the experience of browsing through shelves without necessarily knowing what she is looking for, allowing an unexpected title to catch her attention.

“At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter, as long as people are reading. Going to a book fair or a bookshop is an experience. People who really enjoy reading and owning books also enjoy visiting bookshops. Personally, I like browsing also. Not always am I looking for a particular book. I like to walk around and see what catches my attention. I might come across something that speaks to me… and I'll buy it. Online shopping isn't necessarily a bad thing either because it helps you connect with people you might not otherwise have reached, which is really nice.

“People still visit book fairs, especially here, in the UAE…I genuinely see a lot of traction.”