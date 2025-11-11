Sharjah Book Fair takes 'blind date' route to lure buyers

Some books have unflattering front page covers, but the stories inside may be memorable; some have gripping covers, yet their contents are bleak. At the Sharjah International Book Fair, an inconspicuous stack of brown paper-wrapped books tied with twine lure in visitors who dare buy a book without knowing what they will end up with. The 'Blind Date with a Book' concept, at the Little Puffin Publishing House stand, challenges readers to break free from judging books based on their covers.

'Don't judge a book by its cover'

Hanes Medanceli, booth sales manager, said that the idea the booth was trying to convey is to not judge a book by its cover; instead, he said that it helps customers who are on the fence choose books on a whim.

"The good thing about the blind date is some customers don't know exactly what's inside. They are basing it on TikTok. So, we are thinking about the good way of selling the book, (not influenced by social media),” he said.

All the books are standalone, meaning they are not part of a series and can be read without any accompaniment. They include different genres ranging from romance, to mystery, thriller, crime, and fantasy. There are two options to buy: Dh35 for a soft paperback and Dh45 for hardbacks.

Medanceli said that these items are popular amongst Sharjah Book Fair visitors, having already sold 50 per cent of the batch by Monday. He added that earlier during the Riyadh International Book Fair, the whole stack of blind date books were gone within three days.

Beloved concept

The concept is not new, technically. Other bookstores in the UAE, like Prelovedbooksuae and BookWorld, have the option of buying books with no mention of its title, only the genre. A New York Times article published in November 2024 reported on a local independent bookstore in South Carolina, United States, selling "blind date books" eight years ago.

Medanceli said that most of the books are carefully selected by the staff based on the kinds that are already on the shelves. They factor in old and new releases, as well as books they think would be suitable for most ages.

The booth manager has received comments from people saying how they appreciate the initiative, adding, “They are telling us that the blind date is good. Even though title and cover may not good, the content inside, the story is very nice.”