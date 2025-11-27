  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharjah announces cancellation of black points ahead of UAE National Day

This initiative does not include aggravated violations, the Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 4:25 PM

Sharjah Police has announced an initiative to cancel black points for traffic fines that are paid during a certain period, ahead of Eid Al Etihad.

Brig-Gen Khaled Mohammed Al Kei, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, announced the initiative at the Al Khat Al Mubashir radio programme.

"We announce an initiative to cancel 'traffic points' for violations in the emirate, if paid during the period from December 1, 2025, until January 10, 2026, excluding aggravated violations; on the occasion of the 54th Union Day."