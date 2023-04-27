Sharjah: Beneficiaries of insured, salaried persons to receive supplementary grant

In the statement, ministry further urges residents and the public to seek information from official sources only and to refrain from spreading rumours
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree on the supplementary grant for insured beneficiaries and salaried persons in the emirate.
The Decree stipulates that eligible beneficiaries of insured persons under the Sharjah Social Security Fund and those receiving salaries from the fund who died naturally will receive a supplementary grant equal to the difference between their entitled pension percentage provided by the Fund and the full pension amount based on their full length of service.
The government of Sharjah will bear the costs of the difference specified in Article 1 of this Decree, while the Sharjah Social Security Fund will distribute it along with the pensions to eligible beneficiaries, starting from the regular date of pension disbursement for the month of May 2023.
In the statement, ministry further urges residents and the public to seek information from official sources only and to refrain from spreading rumours
First Emirati company to export to markets like Japan that have strict requirements for high-quality certifications
Authority urged the public to stay away from locations and not to take photographs
Telehealth services up by 24%; how virtual consultations have evolved from fax to app
These incidents serve as a reminder of how important it is to double-check travel documents before heading to the airport, they caution
He has already made history as the first Arab astronaut on a long-duration space mission. And today, he will take that giant step for the Arab world as the first astronaut to set off on a historic spacewalk
Topics that will be explored include cross-border risks and preparing the next generation of leaders to face emergencies and crises