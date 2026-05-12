Sharjah declares Arafat day, Eid Al Adha holidays for government employees

Government employees in Sharjah will receive a five-day holiday for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, according to an announcement by the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, published on Sharjah24.

The public holiday for employees working in government departments and institutions will begin on Monday, May 25, and continue until Friday, May 29. Work will resume on Monday, June 1, except for employees working under shift-based systems, who will continue according to operational requirements.

The Sharjah government continues to operate on a 4-day workweek with a 3-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). This will translate the Eid Al Adha holidays to a 10-day-long break. Public sector employees in Sharjah work from Monday to Thursday, generally from 7.30am to 3.30 pm, a policy in place since January 2022 to boost productivity and work-life balance

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Eid holidays align with the holiday schedule earlier announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources for employees of federal government entities across the UAE.

Meanwhile, school authorities have also confirmed the Eid break schedule. According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), students will begin the official holiday on Monday, May 25, and continue until Friday, May 29.

The holiday dates mirror those announced by the Sharjah Private Education Authority; however, the number of holidays will be 10 days for Sharjah private students as they enjoy a 4-day school schedule. Classes are expected to resume after the Eid break in line with the approved academic calendars.

The UAE Ministry of Education has announced that the mid-term break for the third semester, and Eid Al Adha break for students and administrative, teaching staff will be from May 25 to 29.