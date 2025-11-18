  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharjah introduces new support system for eligible citizens

Initiative aims to enhance social security, boosts economic stability and provides care for people of determination

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 6:01 PM

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

Dubai Airshow 2025: Emirates to hire more staff as it expands fleet

Dubai: How to book a flying taxi in three easy steps

Sharjah has introduced new assistance measures to help Emirati families, senior citizens and people of determination live more securely and independently, following directives from the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council’s meeting held on Tuesday morning in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of SEC.

'Grey's Anatomy' actor James Pickens Jr reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Ittihad successfully prices $550 million 5-year non-call 2 144a/Reg S Sukuk

UAE unveils plans for Antarctica research base, mulls acquiring ice-breaker

Appinventiv expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office to support GCC clients

Dubai Airshow 2025: Flydubai orders 60 GE engines for Boeing aircraft

In implementation of the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the council issued a resolution approving additional specialised supportive assistance in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision aims to strengthen the social and economic stability of Emirati families, provide care and support for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and bedridden individuals, and empower beneficiaries to manage their living needs effectively and independently

The resolution outlines the categories of eligible citizens in the Emirate of Sharjah, including heads of households, senior citizens who are bedridden, persons with disabilities who are bedridden, and dependent senior citizens. It also sets out a number of legal provisions relating to the value of the assistance, the general and specific conditions, executive decisions, cancellation clauses, and the procedures for enforcement and publication.