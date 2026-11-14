Sharjah announces temporary closure of a park till December 9 for festival

Sharjah Municipality detailed that the neighbourhood park will remain closed till December 9, reopening on December 10

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Nov 2026, 8:15 PM
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Sharjah Municipality has announced that Al Qarayen 5 Park will be temporarily closed till December 9.

The authority detailed that the neighbourhood park will remain closed till December 9, reopening on December 10, in preparation for the Al Dawahi Festival, held annually.

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The festival is often held during the winter break period in schools and gives residents an outdoor location to visit with family to enjoy food and other attractions.

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It is organised by the Sharjah Districts Affairs and offers family entertainment with children's zones.

Last year, the event featured a wide array of programmes, including mobile art and visual displays, training workshops, educational and sports programmes, interactive theatre, daily television and radio broadcasts, community initiatives, participation from local artisans, support for entrepreneurial projects by school and university students, and innovative initiatives specifically designed for children to foster creativity and innovation.

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