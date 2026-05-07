Sharjah announces permanent closure of Kalba Medical Fitness Centre

Sharjah Municipality, on May 7, announced that a medical fitness centre was closing permanently. The authority also informed residents of an alternative centre they could head to for their fitness exam.

The municipality said, "Please note that the Kalba Medical Fitness Center has been permanently closed," in a notice issued late on Thursday.

The alternative centre provided is Nukhbah Kalba Businessmen Services Centre, which is open from Saturdays to Thursdays. Its working hours are 9am to 6pm.

Residents have been asked to reach out at the number 056 857 2827 in case of any queries.