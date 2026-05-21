Sharjah announces park working hours during long Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday

Sharjah government employees will get a 10-day break starting Friday, May 22

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 21 May 2026, 1:29 PM UPDATED: Thu 21 May 2026, 1:30 PM
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As families prepare ahead for outings and gatherings to celebrate Eid Al Adha during next week's long holiday across the UAE, Sharjah has announced operating timings of the city's parks in the break.

From May 27 to 29, most parks in Sharjah will open their doors for two periods. In the morning, they will be open from 6am to 1pm, while in the evenings, they will welcome visitors from 4pm to 12am.

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As for Sharjah National Park and Al Rolla Park, they will operate from 7.30am to 12am.

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Eid holiday in the UAE

In the UAE, federal government employees will get a longer official Eid holiday, from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29. When combined with the weekends before and after the break (May 23-24 and May 30-31) it could result in a nine-day holiday for employees who follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Sharjah government employees, will have Eid holidays from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29. However, Sharjah government departments follow a four-day workweek, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the weekend. This means Sharjah government employees get a 10-day break.

As for private sector employees, they will receive a four-day paid holiday for Eid Al Adha. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said the holiday will be observed from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29.

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