Sharjah announces New Year holiday for govt employees

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Sharjah declared January 1, 2025, as the New Year public holiday for government employees in the emirate.

The Human Resources Department announced Wednesday as the public holiday for all government departments, agencies and institutions.

Normal working hours will resume on Thursday, January 2, except for those working on shift basis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced January 1, 2025, as the New Year public holiday for both public and private sector employees.