Sharjah announces discounts of up to 75% in back-to-school shopping promotion

Deals will be available at the emirate’s shopping malls, libraries and stationery shops

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 12:59 PM

A back-to-school shopping drive announced in Sharjah will see discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide range of products.

Part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions, deals will be available at the emirate’s shopping malls, libraries and stationery shops. Shoppers can avail of discounts on school supplies, apparel, stationery and electronic devices.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the back-to-school campaign will conclude on September 9.

The Sharjah Co-operative Society launched its own promotional offers. Running until September 4, the society will give shoppers an opportunity to win valuable prizes, including scholarships worth Dh10,000; laptops worth Dh36,990; mobile phones worth Dh37,990; iPads worth Dh11,990; and coupons worth Dh1,000.

Hana Al Suwaidi, head of Festivals and Shows Department, SCCI, said: "The back-to-school initiative this year is witnessing impressive participation by shopping malls, libraries, and stores, all of which are offering attractive deals on a large selection of products. This will certainly contribute to stimulating the business activity in Sharjah’s stationery and school supplies sectors and will increase sales significantly compared to previous periods.”

Amal Al Hosani, head of the Sharjah Summer Promotions Media Committee, said the annual promotion aims to help parents and students buy school necessities at affordable prices.

