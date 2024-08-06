E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharjah announces Dh6,000 salary for Emirati trainees in new initiative for job-seekers

The programme will benefit 1,815 citizens in the emirate

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 3:14 PM

Each trainee of the newly approved 'Sharjah Program for Training and Qualifying Job Seekers' will receive a compensation of Dh6,000 per month, it was announced on Tuesday, August 6.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the 'Sharjah Program for Training and Qualifying Job Seekers' which will start on Monday, August 12.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The programme will benefit 1,815 citizens in Sharjah. The initiative will also include 500 citizens from the city of Sharjah, 400 from Khor Fakkan, 400 from Kalba, 200 from Dibba Al Hisn, 300 from the central region of the emirate, and 15 from Al Hamriyah.


This programme aims to give the trainees a set of specialised rehabilitation programs which will give them experience, making them interested in various projects in the emirate.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE