Sharjah announces 50% discount on fines for civil defence violations

Sharjah Civil Defence has announced an initiative in an effort to support eeconomic activities in the emirate.

The authority said that it introduced a package of facilitation measures which includes a 50 per cent discount on all violations (fines) and a 50 per cent discount on firefighting costs.

These financial concessions will cover violations issued from 2019 till 2026 and will be valid for three months starting from June 16, 2026.

The authority has also asked members of the public to contact it through official channels or call 06 516 3333 for more information.

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Earlier this week, Sharjah Police announced a package of incentives and fee reductions to support businesses and strengthen the emirate's economic environment, in line with a decision by the Sharjah Executive Council.

The package includes a 50 per cent reduction in security permit renewal fees for commercial activities, a 50 per cent reduction in violation and fine amounts, and a 50 per cent reduction in security system subscription fees.

Businesses will also benefit from a 20 per cent reduction in mandatory training programme fees.