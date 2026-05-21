Sharjah announces 3-day free parking for Eid Al Adha 2026

Residents and visitors in Sharjah can enjoy free public parking during the first three days of Eid Al Adha, the Sharjah City Municipality announced on Thursday.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that public parking will be free of charge for the first, second, and third days of Eid. Standard paid parking in the emirate operates from Saturday through Thursday from 8am to 10pm.

However, this exemption does not apply to parking zones subject to fees on all days of the week and official holidays, which are identifiable by blue information signboards.

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Additionally, smart parking lots spread across various areas of the emirate, particularly in tourist spots, are excluded from the free parking decision. These lots remain paid around the clock and have their own fee structure and payment mechanisms via the Sharjah Digital website and application.

The municipality emphasised that inspection campaigns will continue to monitor violations and ensure optimal service delivery, allowing the largest possible segment of the public to benefit from the parking facilities.

Comprehensive Eid preparations

Beyond parking, the municipality has rolled out an extensive proactive plan to ensure public health and safety during the Eid holidays. A specialised team of 35 veterinarians and veterinary assistants has been assigned to the Sharjah Livestock Market and the abattoir.

They will conduct rigorous health checks on livestock, including drawing blood samples to ensure the animals are disease-free, and performing thorough pre- and post-slaughter inspections to guarantee the meat is fit for human consumption.

To further safeguard public health, the municipality has executed a widespread campaign to spray livestock pens and quarantine facilities under its supervision, ensuring that only healthy animals enter the emirate.

Food safety and public health

With an expected surge in demand, 61 inspectors have been deployed to intensify monitoring of food establishments, including restaurants, bakeries, and sweet shops. The inspections aim to ensure that all food served is safe and complies with approved health standards and technical regulations.

Similarly, men’s salons and women’s beauty centers will undergo strict surveillance. A dedicated team of 32 male and female inspectors will monitor these facilities to verify that services are provided in accordance with health standards and that only approved materials and tools are used.

Crackdown on illegal butchers

The municipality has also mobilised 239 inspectors to conduct regulatory and awareness roles, monitor negative behaviors, and take necessary legal and administrative actions. A key focus will be cracking down on illegal, roaming butchers.



Al Tunaiji warned of the severe health and environmental risks posed by unauthorised butchers, noting that animals slaughtered outside approved abattoirs do not undergo medical examinations, potentially exposing consumers to various diseases. Furthermore, illegal butchers lack the medical expertise to judge the fitness of the meat, are often unaware of the Islamic conditions for slaughter, and cannot guarantee they are free from infectious diseases.

Public spaces and Eid musallas

Inspection teams will also be on the lookout for other negative behaviors, such as the organisation of random markets or any activities that negatively impact the community and the civilized appearance of the emirate. Beaches and public squares will see increased monitoring, with more inspectors and lifeguards deployed to ensure public adherence to guidelines and to handle any emergencies.

In preparation for Eid prayers, the municipality has equipped all Eid Musallas (prayer grounds) in the city. This includes levelling the ground, preparing parking spaces for worshippers, thoroughly cleaning the areas, and conducting intensive pest control campaigns to provide a safe and healthy environment.

Sharjah Municipality urged the public to adhere to the guidelines across all facilities and to enjoy the festive atmosphere in the emirate. Residents can contact the call center at 993 to report any observations or complaints, as the center operates 24/7.