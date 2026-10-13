Sharjah's Al Yarmouk gets major upgrade with 53 new roads, 3,200 parking slots

Residents and workers in Sharjah's Al Yarmouk, who previously struggled with limited parking and unpaved sandy roads, are welcoming a major transformation of their neighbourhood. Some have described the area as completely different from what it was before, while others say the improvements will make daily travel easier and benefit local businesses.

Their reactions come after the completion of an eight-month redevelopment project that has added thousands of parking spaces, new internal roads and pedestrian walkways across the district.

The project was carried out by Sharjah Municipality under the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council. Project details were shared by Sharjah News, while the Ruler outlined the broader vision during a live call-in show on Sharjah Radio and Television's Al Khat Al Mubashir programme.

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More parking spaces for motorists

One of the biggest improvements is the addition of 3,200 parking spaces, bringing the total number of parking bays in Al Yarmouk to 4,200. The expansion addresses a longstanding concern among residents and workers who previously relied on sandy areas to park their vehicles. The project also includes 20 dedicated motorcycle parking bays, described as a first for Sharjah.

Syed Fazeel Ayaz, who has lived in Al Yarmouk for more than 22 years, said parking had become a serious problem in recent years. "So many people used to come and park here. Coming back late at night, it was very difficult to find a space," he said. "Now I can get parking very easily. In the evening, we can walk on the roads too no sandy areas anymore."

53 new roads, 41 pedestrian lanes and walkways

Getting around Al Yarmouk is expected to become easier following the construction of 53 internal roads in a neighbourhood that previously lacked proper internal road infrastructure. For motorists, the new roads provide improved access through the district, replacing previously unpaved routes. Pedestrians will also benefit from 41 new pedestrian lanes and walkways, making it easier to move around the neighbourhood on foot. The redevelopment also covered Al Istiqlal Square and the area around Al Imam Al Nawawi Mosque.

Ali Al Marzouqi, another Sharjah resident, welcomed the overall transformation. "The area looks very nice and very developed," he said, thanking Sharjah Municipality and the government for completing the project.

New drainage and sewage networks

Another major part of the project is the installation of stormwater drainage and sewage networks across the district. The networks extend approximately 15km and now provide 100 per cent coverage of Al Yarmouk. The infrastructure is intended to improve drainage and protect roads, land and buildings from rainwater.

Speaking on Al Khat Al Mubashir, Sheikh Sultan explained the importance of regularly upgrading infrastructure in older neighbourhoods. "We update streets continuously because they are affected by time and rain. We install stormwater drainage networks to protect the land and buildings," he said.

Abdullah Salem said the project would have a wider impact beyond the physical improvements. "This will reflect positively on investors in the area and also ease the daily movement of residents," he said.

Which Sharjah neighbourhoods are next?

The Al Yarmouk redevelopment is part of a programme to modernise Sharjah's older residential neighbourhoods. The municipality has already completed improvement works in Al Ghuwair. With Al Yarmouk now finished, attention has shifted to Al Qadisiyya, where the redevelopment will also address abandoned and uninhabitable properties. Al Jazat is expected to follow as part of the emirate's neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood renewal programme. Timelines for completing these upcoming projects have not yet been specified.