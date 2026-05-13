Over 300 homes given to citizens in Sharjah's Al Suyoh 16 under housing programme

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has begun the handover of the final phase of residential units in the Al Suyoh 16 community in Sharjah.

The latest phase includes 380 homes allocated to eligible beneficiaries, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen housing stability and enhance quality of life. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the 'Year of the Family' and reflects the leadership’s vision of building a more cohesive and sustainable society.

The Al Suyoh development forms part of the Ministry’s broader national housing programme, which aims to deliver modern, integrated residential communities that support the long-term stability of Emirati families. The project focuses on creating well-planned neighborhoods built according to high standards of urban planning, infrastructure, and public services, while accommodating the country’s continued population growth and urban expansion.

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Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said national housing projects are a key pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development strategy due to their direct role in enhancing family stability and improving quality of life.

He noted that the UAE continues to develop residential communities according to the highest standards, placing citizens at the centre of development priorities and reinforcing housing as a fundamental element of social cohesion.

He added that Al Suyoh 16 reflects the country’s direction towards an advanced housing ecosystem based on sustainable urban planning and integrated infrastructure and services.

Al Mansoori further explained that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme is continuously working to improve service efficiency and accelerate the delivery of housing solutions, contributing to greater stability for citizens.

He concluded that the final phase handover at Al Suyoh 16 reflects ongoing efforts to provide modern homes with fully integrated facilities and infrastructure, designed to meet the aspirations of Emirati families and support long-term social stability and quality of life.