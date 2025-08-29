UAE: Parents keep heritage alive by teaching children Emirati art of preserving fish

Saeed Al Dhuhoori, an Emirati from Sharjah, stood among the rows of salted fish at the 12th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival in Sharjah’s Dibba Al Hisn, pointing out the displays to his sons, nephews, and nieces on Thursday evening. The children followed him curiously, wrinkling their noses at the salty aroma. For Saeed, bringing them here was more than just a family outing, it was an opportunity to pass on a story of survival.

“I want them to see this with their own eyes,” Saeed said, pointing towards baskets filled with Al Maleh. “This fish kept our ancestors alive. Before there were fridges, this is how they made sure food lasted. It is part of who we are.”

The festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, has grown into one of the UAE’s most important heritage events. At its centre is Al Maleh — fish preserved using only salt and sun, an age-old method that shaped Emirati cuisine and the economy.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Children gathered around Emirati artisans who demonstrated how ropes were twisted from date palm fibres, how wooden fishing boats were shaped plank by plank, and how nets were knotted to trap fish. In another corner, men in traditional attire showed how fresh fish was sliced, layered with salt, and packed tightly into containers. The process could preserve fish for months, sometimes even up to a year, said one of the fisherman.

Some of the young visitors carefully noticed how the fishes were cut and asked the elders questions. One boy asked, “Why does it smell so strong?” . A craftsman smiled and replied, “That smell is the smell of history and our ancestors. As long as you store it right, it will last till next season."

Saeed smiled as his children asked their own questions. “When they learn this, they understand the struggles and the strength of the generations before them,” he said. “Our forefathers were fishermen and traders. Maleh was not just food, it was the economy of entire villages.”

Remembering the old days

Among the festival-goers was Ali Bin Saeed al Shamsi, an Emirati in his fifties, who has been learning about fish preserving practices since his childhood. The sight of salted fish brought back memories of learning from his uncle.

“I remember standing just like these children, watching my uncle cut the fish and rub it with salt,” said Ali, who belongs to a family of fishermen. “He used to take me with him to the shore. We would spread the fish out to dry, and I would wait impatiently for the seagulls that always tried to steal a piece.”

For Ali, the festival is a reminder of those days. “I keep coming back, because it connects me to my past. My uncle taught me how to make Maleh, and I never forgot it. We still make it every year and keep it in the house. If stored well, it doesn’t spoil for months.”

For many Emirati families, the festival is an annual tradition. Parents and grandparents walk side by side with children, ensuring that the knowledge of fishing, preservation, and trade is not forgotten. For children, the event offers something more than history lessons. “It is a chance to touch, smell, and taste heritage,” said Ali.

“Every grain of salt on this fish tells a story,” said Ali, adding, “If they learn it now, they will never forget. And when they are older, they will tell their children, just like my uncle told me.”