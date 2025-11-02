Look: Over 300 volunteers, people of determination renovate Sharjah charity school

From the moment you arrive at Al Khairiya Charity School in Samnan, Sharjah, the energy of community spirit is unmistakable. Volunteers of all ages direct traffic and welcome visitors at the gate, while others clean classrooms, plant seedlings, and paint murals that breathe color and life into the school.

Inside, young and older volunteers scrub tables and floors with soap and water, working side by side towards one shared goal: to make the school shine again.

A community-inspired initiative

The Ministry of Community Empowerment, in collaboration with the Emirates Foundation through the Volunteers.ae platform and several local partners in Sharjah, launched the first volunteering event, titled 'Community-Inspired Schools'.

The event, hosted at Al Ahlia Charity Private School in Samnan, marks the Sharjah edition of the '7 Over 7' initiative — one of eight national projects launched under the Volunteering and Community Engagement Framework.

Dedication under the Sun

When Khaleej Times visited the school on October 26, the sun was relentless, yet Awab Khattab stood at the entrance from 7am, directing cars with unwavering focus. Despite the heat, he smiled and said, “On the contrary, I enjoy my work. I volunteer for the sake of God — to help people and be rewarded for it.”

Awab first volunteered during Ramadan and has continued ever since, motivated by his love for giving back to others.

Leading by example

Among the volunteers was Noureddine Amasha, 16, a person of determination who participated despite challenges caused by encephalitis he suffered as a child. “Volunteering is a wonderful experience,” he said. “Although this is my first time, I hope to have more opportunities.”

Hashem Al Masri, also a person of determination, joined the registration and reception team for the first time. “The volunteering atmosphere is wonderful,” she said. “It helped me discover parts of my personality I hadn’t known before.”

Sustainability in practice

Teachers Halima Al Dhanhani and Huda Al Zahouri from Muadh bin Jabal School guided the volunteers through hands-on lessons in sustainable agriculture and environmental practices. They introduced a home-made organic composting project aimed at reducing household waste — a project that won first place globally at the 'Preserving Grace' conference during COP28.

Making a difference together

In the schoolyard, a group of volunteers armed with brushes and buckets of soapy water worked together to clean desks and furniture. Among them were Reela (14) and Marwa (15), sisters from Sudan living in Al Dhaid. “Our goal is the reward from volunteering, not money,” they said

Nearby, Saeed Osama (11) and Ezzat Ahmed (13), neighbors from Sharjah, busied themselves with the same task. They explained that they chose to volunteer instead of spending time on PlayStation or mobile phones. “It’s a great opportunity to spend time together and do something useful,” they said, adding that their teacher always encourages them to participate in community events.

Responsiveness and professionalism

The Rapid Response Team also contributed to ensuring safety during the activities. Among them were Wadad AbdulRahman, a dentist from Dubai, and Saif Hamad Al Amiri, a government employee from Sharjah — both passionate advocates for community service.

“Volunteering gives me a sense of accomplishment and happiness,” said Dr Wadad. “I want the children to feel joy when they return and see the changes in their school. I always try to leave a positive impact wherever I participate.”

Saif added, “Volunteering is a source of comfort and joy. I make time after work to join initiatives like this because the feeling is truly priceless.”

More than 300 volunteers, including engineers, teachers, artists, and specialists in agriculture and environmental design, participated in activities such as painting, landscaping, and creating wall art to enhance the school’s appearance and make it a more engaging and supportive learning environment.

The event also strengthened social bonds by encouraging parents and volunteers to collaborate in redesigning and beautifying the educational space, creating a more positive atmosphere for students.

Diverse opportunities across the Emirates

Mohammed Abdulhamid AlHosani, Director of Leadership and Empowerment at the Emirates Foundation, told Khaleej Times the 'Seven Opportunities in Seven Emirates' programme aims to attract volunteers from all backgrounds and specialisations. “What makes the UAE unique,” he said, “is that volunteers — citizens and residents alike — have a genuine desire to give back to the nation.”

He explained, “The idea is to create seven different volunteering opportunities across the seven emirates, allowing participants to choose the area that matches their interests and skills. The initiative will run annually, with new projects announced each year — from environmental to sports and community activities — based on the needs of society and the volunteers’ aspirations.”

AlHosani added that Sharjah’s project focused on the maintenance of Al Ahlia Charity School, chosen due to the limited economic conditions of many of its students. “We wanted parents and students, including people of determination, to be part of this initiative,” he said.

Volunteer roles ranged from maintenance, gardening, and painting to technical support in electricity and air-conditioning. “Every volunteer is capable of making a difference and contributing without expecting anything in return,” Al-Hosani stressed. “We’re committed to ensuring each emirate has its own initiative, and we plan to expand further into areas like environment, heritage, and community events.”