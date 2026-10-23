Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill

The Sharjah authority called on fishermen and sea-goers to adhere to the issued instructions

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 5:26 PM UPDATED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 6:11 PM
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Sharjah Municipality on Friday announced that it is temporarily closing Al Hamriya Beach as a precautionary measure after an oil spill was reported near Umm Al Quwain.

The authority said specialised teams in the emirate are taking action to ensure the safety of the beaches and prevent marine pollution. It also called on fishermen and sea-goers to adhere to instructions to protect public safety.

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Earlier today, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed an oil spill off Umm Al Quwain to be the source of the 'fuel-like' smell that residents reported across multiple emirates.

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All beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain have been temporarily closed until teams complete assessments, and identify safety and marine protection measures, the ministry said.

The odours "pose no health risk" to residents, the ministry confirmed. After the spill was detected, teams immediately began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation to limit environmental impact, Moccae said.

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