Sharjah: Al Dhaid University introduces UAE's first course to study desert

Al Dhaid University is preparing to launch its first academic programme specialising in desert environment studies. The new 'Desert Sciences' course goes beyond studying sand; it aims to understand the nature of the desert and utilise it for sustainable agriculture and development, offering students hands-on experience and research opportunities.

The programme is part of an effort to provide specialised and innovative educational offerings that meet local community needs and offer joint degrees with international universities, thereby enhancing the country's educational standards and scientific research.

During an interview with Khaleej Times at the Dubai Najah 2025 exhibition on Monday, Dr Nathir AlRawashdeh, Director of Admissions and Registration at Al Dhaid University, explained that the university was formerly part of the University of Sharjah but became officially independent in August of last year, taking full responsibility for all its academic programmes.

He added that the university is now in its second academic year and that the 'Desert Sciences' programme will be launched next year as the first of its kind in the UAE.

New programmes

Dr Al Rawashdeh highlighted that Geology and Veterinary Medicine at Al Dhaid University are the UAE’s first specialised academic courses offered in partnership with foreign universities.

The Veterinary Medicine programme is introduced in collaboration with the University of Liverpool, where students follow a curriculum similar to Liverpool’s and receive close supervision to ensure quality.

The course has attracted many students. Al Rawashdeh explained that the first cohort of 25 students was carefully chosen based on academic performance and individual skills, with Emirati students comprising approximately 60%-70% of the group. A six-member committee evaluated each student.

He added that the university also offers a Geology programme, with a joint degree from the University of Exeter, the first of its kind in the UAE.

The newly introduced Desert Sciences course will focus on studying desert ecosystems, resources, and sustainable development opportunities, offering students practical training and field research when the program begins.

Additionally, the university began offering other programmes tailored to the needs of Al Dhaid and the Eastern region, including Sustainable Agriculture, which offers a joint degree in partnership with a UK university.

Dr Al Rawashdeh also noted that the university will continue to develop its academic curricula, including Food Science and Technology, and update existing programmes such as Digital Media, Tourism, and Public Relations, aligning with local community needs and student aspirations.

Tuition fees

On tuition and financial support, Dr Al Rawashdeh confirmed that students holding Sharjah UAE passports enjoy full tuition waivers. In contrast, students from other Emirates receive a 50% discount, reflecting the university’s commitment to encouraging enrollment in its new programmes.

