Sharjah Airport is scheduled to hold a full-scale emergency drill on Wednesday morning, November 18. Flights and airport operations will continue as usual during the exercise, according to an advisory shared by the authority with Khaleej Times.

The authority will conduct the drill in cooperation with the relevant authorities. Emergency response teams and vehicles may be seen near the airport as part of the exercise.

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