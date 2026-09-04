Sharjah Police warn against distracted driving, release accident video

Sharjah Police has called on motorists to avoid distracted driving, as the authority released a video of an accident. In the video, a sedan, driving recklessly, rams into the traffic island, and knocks over a signboard.

The force of the crash was enough to barrel the car straight across the traffic island, and on to the main road, where it stopped, remaining stationary.

The traffic island is designed to slow down vehicles when approaching the roundabout or main roads. It also guides motorists into specific turning paths, when two different directions can be taken from the same spot.

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To avoid confusion, blue circular signs are placed with down-right or down-left arrows, according to the direction to be taken in the corresponding lane.

Khaleej Times earlier reported that nearly 60 per cent of major road accidents in the UAE last year were linked to just four traffic violations, according to an analysis of Ministry of Interior data by RoadSafetyUAE.

Distracted driving accounted for 16 per cent of major accidents, second only to sudden swerving at 18 per cent, while negligence and inattention contributed to another 11 per cent.