Sharjah: 8 beach, water activities to do this summer

Being the only emirate in the UAE with a coastline on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, Sharjah has plenty to offer when it comes to water activities and sports to try this summer.

Here are some of the things you can do in Sharjah to make full use of the attractions available before the season ends:

1. Row or pedal a boat

You can kayak or rent a pedal boat explore the mangrove forest in Kalba Conservation Reserve and Al Rafisah Dam. Visitors can enjoy beautiful natural views as well as take advantage of water sports centres that organise activities.

You can also row or pedal on Al Khan and Khorfakkan beaches.

2. Explore life underwater

The waters off the coast of Khorfakkan offer many opportunities in terms of discovering marine life. You can scuba dive and explore a wide variety of marine species, including corals and fish. There are many diving centres in the area that offer these experiences. Well-known spots include Anemone Gardens, Coral Gardens, and Shark Island.

3. Take your pick of five beaches

Beaches in the emirate include Al Khan, Al Hira, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, and Khorfakkan. These beaches are ideal for both physical activities and just relaxing. They are also equipped with various facilities to make visitors' time more enjoyable.

4. Luxurious hotels

You can book a day pass or a stay in one of the many beachfront hotels in Sharjah. Hotels come with pools, fine international dining, and spa facilities.

5. Tour the city on a boat

You can enjoy open panoramic views of Sharjah's famous landmarks, such as Khalid Lake, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Al Qasba and Al Khan Lake, by boat. The best time to go on these tours is in the evening when you can soak in the beautiful sunset views.

6. Go on fishing expeditions

Sharjah is home to a wide variety of marine species, and fishing enthusiasts can pursue the activity in the middle of the sea, which makes for a memorable experience.There are a variety of tourism companies that offer fishing expeditions and family-friendly tours.

7. Enjoy a day at an adventure park

Sharjah's Al Montazah Parks boasts the unique combination of Pearls Kingdom Water Park and Island of Legends amusement park, both with rides, shows, and parades.

Al Majaz Mini Splash Park is a great place for children who are 12 years old or younger. It has many open spaces surrounded by cafes and restaurants.

8. Spend the day at a ladies-only beach

The Sharjah Ladies Club has closed pools and a private beach for ladies who like privacy. It offers comprehensive secluded facilities that include a gym, spa, cafes, and restaurants.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCDTA) has launched the Sharjah Summer Campaign 2022 to highlight the emirate's tourism hotspots. It includes exclusive hotel offers and discounts on various activities throughout Sharjah.

