Archaeologists have discovered five rare sea turtle engravings carved into rocks deep in Sharjah's Wadi Al-Helo mountains, in a finding that could shed new light on how prehistoric communities thousands of years ago interacted with the coastal world.

The Sharjah Archaeology Authority announced the discovery on November 26, revealing that the engravings could date back around 7,000 years, potentially to 5000 BCE.

The discovery is particularly significant because the carvings depict marine animals in a mountainous location far from the sea, raising questions about how people living in the area knew about sea turtles and whether they maintained contact with coastal communities.

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The five engravings were identified on a newly recorded rock art panel during fieldwork conducted by the authority this year. Members of the local community first identified the location in 2022.

Ancient artists depicted leatherback turtles

Four of the five engravings appear to depict leatherback turtles, the world's largest living sea turtle species.

Researchers identified the species through distinctive lines carved along the turtles' shells, which closely resemble the ridges found on actual leatherback turtles.

The discovery is considered particularly rare, with only two other locations featuring this type of sea turtle rock art previously identified across the Oman Peninsula. Sharjah is now the third known location.

What connected the mountains to the sea?

The presence of marine animals in an inland mountainous area has opened new questions about the relationship between communities living in Sharjah's mountains and those along the coast thousands of years ago.

Archaeologists are exploring whether the engravings reflect direct encounters with sea turtles, knowledge exchanged through contact with coastal communities, or wider networks that connected inland settlements with the sea.

The turtles may also have held symbolic or practical significance for the people who created the carvings, with researchers considering whether the animals were valued for medicinal purposes or carried particular cultural meaning.

Although researchers believe the engravings could date to around 5000 BCE, their exact age has not yet been confirmed.