Body of 7-year-old girl who fell from Sharjah building to be repatriated

Scores of friends, family members and random strangers turned up at the Forensic Laboratory in Sharjah on Thursday afternoon to pay respects to the family of the seven-year-old girl who died after falling from a window. The family will repatriate the child’s body at night to bury her in their hometown in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

After the paperwork and documentation, the girl's family completed procedures in line with Islamic customs.

It was on Monday that seven-year-old Safa Mubarak passed away after the fall from the family’s third-floor apartment in Sharjah. Her mother Murshida was at work, and her father Mubarak had stepped out to move his car from the parking. His brother Mansoor earlier told Khaleej Times that he had not been out for more than five minutes when the accident took place.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mubarak and his family had returned from India after a wedding just days before the incident. Family members remembered Safa as a talkative and bright child. “She was a chatterbox,” an aunt said. “At the wedding function, everyone knew who Safa was because she talked to all the visitors. She was so energetic and bright.”

'Heartbreaking' incident

One family friend who came to pay respect said that she was heartbroken and had not gone to work since the incident. “I had returned to work after a holiday on the day of the incident,” she said. “But I haven’t been able to go back since. We have all been with the family and helping them through the tough time.”

She said that her children were around the same age as Safa and they played together all the time. “For Eid and family holidays, we were always together,” she said. “I have tried to explain to my son about Safa’s death, but he is too young to understand. I haven’t been able to sleep. Every time I close my eyes, I see her face.”

According to family members, the child was sleeping in her apartment when her father stepped out. After she fell from the window, she was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

A member of the extended family said that Murshida had not been working after Safa’s birth. “She was a very hands-on mother, and Safa was always her first priority,” she said. “It was only after Safa went back to school that she took up a job.”