Shaquille O'Neal becomes new face of Abu Dhabi Calendar campaign

During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
US basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq) has become the new face of a 'Breaking News'-style digital campaign to promote events for the Abu Dhabi Calendar, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
Shaq made a surprise on-screen appearance in front of a live audience at the Abu Dhabi Calendar winter season launch event, ahead of his visit to the emirate this month for the highly anticipated pre-season NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.
During the event the basketball star debuted his comedic talent in a series of short studio sketches scheduled to be aired over the next five months.
Upcoming highlights from the Abu Dhabi Calendar include sporting action, immersive cultural festivals, live interactive family shows, and crowd-pleasing concerts – all taking place over the next 180 days.
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
The infant spent nearly ten months in paediatric intensive care before undergoing the rare procedure
Editors call for bridging gap in digital domains during Arab Media Forum
Khalid bin Hamad Al Malik — editor-in-chief of Saudi daily Al Jazirah and president of the Gulf Press Union — named Media Personality of the Year
It is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems
Officials from around the world to educate people on various citizenship options
From beaches to deserts, here's where to catch a glorious sight as the city bids goodbye to the day
Violation of the law, which includes being on the road after consuming alcohol, could also result in the motorist being sentenced to prison