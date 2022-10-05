Shaquille O'Neal becomes new face of Abu Dhabi Calendar campaign

The American basketball legend to promote events that will be aired over the next five months

Reuters

By Wam Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:20 PM

US basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal (Shaq) has become the new face of a 'Breaking News'-style digital campaign to promote events for the Abu Dhabi Calendar, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

Shaq made a surprise on-screen appearance in front of a live audience at the Abu Dhabi Calendar winter season launch event, ahead of his visit to the emirate this month for the highly anticipated pre-season NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022.

During the event the basketball star debuted his comedic talent in a series of short studio sketches scheduled to be aired over the next five months.

Upcoming highlights from the Abu Dhabi Calendar include sporting action, immersive cultural festivals, live interactive family shows, and crowd-pleasing concerts – all taking place over the next 180 days.